Freedom to travel is a religious and human right

"Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state. Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country" (Article 13, 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights – the foundation for all treaty-based human rights protections in international law).*

To Whom it Should Greatly Concern, Including Executives, Employees and Investors of Cruise Lines, Airlines, Hotels, Rental Car Companies, Travel Agencies and All Businesses Who Benefit from Travel and Tourism:

This letter is sent on behalf of the members of our travel club, the Bible Study Cruise Network. We are people of faith, including individuals, couples, families and church congregations who like to travel and claim the right to do so as a fundamental human right.

A tenet of our faith, which reflects the additional human right of bodily autonomy as recognized universally in the Nuremberg Code and domestically in U.S. Constitutional Law, is that medical treatments of any kind, including especially experimental "vaccines," are and must remain a personal choice. Our group in particular believes that God designed our bodies to heal themselves, and that He grants us absolute sovereignty over all decisions in which human medical intervention may be indicated.

We, including those of our members who may have chosen to be injected with these treatments, are not willing to submit to the "vaccine" mandates your companies are being pressured by government to impose as a condition of travel. This is not primarily due to any of the arguments you may have heard from opponents of the "vaccines" about safety, side-effects, efficacy, nefarious profit motives, etc.. In fact many of our group are fully supportive of the traditional vaccines of the past.

No, our position is based on principle! Many of America's founders, and countless men and women from subsequent generations, literally sacrificed their "lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor" to preserve this principle of freedom. The members of our group would never trample their sacrifices underfoot – most certainly not in today's propaganda-driven stampede to escape potential harm from a relatively minor disease – with a better than 94% survival rate for even the most elderly and infirm, and a better than 99% survival rate for the rest.

Presumably, a far more serious disease like the Bubonic Plague (not the COVID variants current fear-mongering is based upon) would persuade more freedom-loving people to choose treatment, even an experimental one, BUT the principle would remain the same! If we the people ever allow the government to dictate our health choices to us against our will, they will have robbed us of both our humanity and our authority as Delegators of limited power to government, and rendered moot all of the safeguards of the U.S. Constitution, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Nuremberg Code. We would become just another version of the Soviet Union, one ruled by a Big Pharma politburo of conflicted politicians and unelected health officials.

If we surrender this most fundamental principle of personal freedom, we become nothing but serfs from that point forward, subject to the whims of whomever may wield this power through the decades to come. This principle should concern every reader of this missive, regardless of your views on politics or the pandemic.

We assert that this principle is not just a philosophical, but a legal one as well. We fully expect and advocate that those who violate it be held legally accountable.

The Bible Study Cruise Network is hoping to book a cruise for an undetermined number of our members in the January/February 2022 window, and we will make our choices of cruise lines, airlines and hotels based on their policies about personal health freedom. We will not do business with any companies that attempt to mandate "vaccine" compliance. And we will use our network to encourage all like-minded travelers everywhere to follow our example.

With hope that you will respect our religious and human right to bodily autonomy and freedom to travel, we remain your past and potentially future customers,

Pastor Scott Lively, J.D. Th.D

Credentialed Human Rights Consultant, International Institute of Human Rights, 1997

Founder and Senior Pastor, First Century Bible Church

President, Bible Study Cruise Network.

* The right to travel is distinct from the right to emigrate. For a discussion of the difference, and case citations regarding the constitutional right to travel within the United States see here.

