We're on the front lines of spiritual warfare

I've seen some dark places in the course of my life, the kinds of challenges that leave little doubt about the existence of an evil adversary.

None, however, like the last eight months.

What has happened during the last eight months?

Well, we've collectively shared a time in which the leadership of this country has seemingly gone stark, raving mad.

Everywhere I go there is evidence of it.

Everybody's talking about it – not in the fake news, however.

It started with the creeping death of the First Amendment. We didn't even recognize it at first – not even me. I had dreamed about journalism from the earliest years of my life. But I never dreamed it could end like this. The Big Tech monopoly took over America and began controlling our speech!

Then a man-made pandemic, one conceived in a lab in Communist China, was next. But we survived. We thought the worst was over. But the U.S. government didn't want to lose its micromanaging control of the people. They began ruling us as if we were China.

Was this coincidence?

I'll leave it to you to answer.

Now, it's evident that everything is unwinding quickly – since Joe Biden came to power in an invisible (to most Americans) coup, a staged election over the real winner, a popular president, Donald Trump who loved America.

Since then America has not been the same.

Citizenship has become a joke! It started with Biden inviting hundreds of thousands, perhaps more, to "surge the border." The pandemic be damned. We would take everybody in – no checking them for the virus. But Americans will soon face harsh restrictions on what they can and cannot do if they don't take a vaccine and wear masks.

There's almost no debate permitted. Decisions are made top down.

We saw recently what the new leadership thinks of the tens of thousands of American citizens trapped in Afghanistan. There's little hope for their lives as time runs out for them – and the lives of a great many more Afghans who fought for a better life. Thursday at least 13 U.S. military personnel were killed in Kabul as the worst retreat in U.S. history continues to unravel.

Is this the end?

Do we just live out the rest of our lives like this?

What about our posterity – our children?

NO! WE'RE AMERICANS! WE NEVER SAY DIE. GOD IS STILL ON THE THRONE. AND HE'S COMING BACK!

We must always remember that.

We serve the Lord Almighty. And He's coming again to save us and this world and set it right.

But there are challenges ahead – and times of persecution coming. He warned us about this.

We need to be on our knees praying for revival – even MIRACLES! We serve an awesome God – a God of miracles.

This is a time of spiritual warfare – and this is how we do combat.

It's not a question of whether we win or lose. Ultimate victory is already assured for those who believe in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

If every American who believed in Him would set their hearts to prayer and seek God's forgiveness, He will be faithful. Remember 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

That was the promise to Israel, but He saved Nineveh, too. They followed the same prescription – for a time such as this.

This may be our time.

There are always attacks on the Scriptures. Of course, that's just what we would expect if we realize that Satan is real. The only hope he has is to take as many people as he can along with him in judgment by deceiving them, keeping them in the dark.

Yet, Jesus Himself told us in Luke 16 of a parable of a certain rich man who found himself in torment after death and asked Abraham if he could send someone back to preach to his brothers, who were unsaved, so they could avoid a similar judgment.

Here's what Jesus Himself said about that – speaking for Abraham: "They have Moses and the prophets; let them hear them." In other words, they have the Scriptures. He continued: "If they hear not Moses and the prophets, neither will they be persuaded, though one rose from the dead."

We know not everyone will be persuaded by Jesus' life, death and resurrection. But many have been, over 2,000 years, too many souls to count.

This may or may not be the end times. We'll know soon enough.

My prayer is this: I love America and those who founded it in your name. It's imperiled, Lord, as you know. We forgot that name and the reverence it deserves. We call on your precious name now and the only hope it offers for salvation and peace. Amen.

