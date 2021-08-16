A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'God has a purpose': Church leader says Afghan Christians dealing with crisis through prayer

'We know there is persecution'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2021 at 5:03pm
(CBN NEWS) -- Widespread chaos has consumed Afghanistan now that the Taliban have gained control of the country, inciting fear among religious minorities, including Christians who are worried about an increase in persecution.

International Christian Concern (ICC), a non-profit persecution watchdog, recently spoke with an Afghan church leader about the enormous dangers confronting people of faith in the war-torn country.

In a two-part interview with ICC posted to YouTube, the anonymous church leader explained that the Taliban "has a great number of influence" against people in terms of obtaining information.

Read the full story ›

