'God has a purpose': Church leader says Afghan Christians dealing with crisis through prayer

(CBN NEWS) -- Widespread chaos has consumed Afghanistan now that the Taliban have gained control of the country, inciting fear among religious minorities, including Christians who are worried about an increase in persecution.

International Christian Concern (ICC), a non-profit persecution watchdog, recently spoke with an Afghan church leader about the enormous dangers confronting people of faith in the war-torn country.

In a two-part interview with ICC posted to YouTube, the anonymous church leader explained that the Taliban "has a great number of influence" against people in terms of obtaining information.

