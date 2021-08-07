GOP plays chicken with debt ceiling

(LIBERTY NATION) – After the ramrodding of partisan legislation through reconciliation and the rug pull delivered by President Biden and House Democrats regarding the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is giving his distinguished colleagues across the aisle a taste of their own medicine. The time has come around to fund the government for the following year, and that old debt ceiling once again threatens to crash down on top of Congress. Is McConnell “throwing a wrench in the gears,” as some put it, when he says that if Democrats don’t want Republican input in the legislative process, they won’t get it – or is he just showing them, finally, that the tyranny of the majority is a double-edged sword?

The current government funding is set to expire at the end of September, and the Treasury could default on its debts a mere month later. We’ve seen this show before: Either a full spending bill or at least a stopgap measure must be signed into law by September 30 or the government “shuts down.” Sadly, when the government “shuts down,” it doesn’t actually grind to a halt – that might be something of a nice break. No, all the things that annoy those who love liberty still happen – and folks still get paid, even if they do manage to get sent home from work. The only ones really at risk of having their payments stopped are those in the military, and they have yet to be left high and dry for long.

