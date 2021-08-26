Governor giving $100 gift cards to get vaxxed

(MSN) – Gov. Tony Evers is turning to cash incentives to persuade more Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a more contagious variant of the virus threatens the state.

Evers announced a new program Monday that would distribute through Labor Day $100 Visa gift cards to anyone in the state who gets their first shot of a vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6.

The governor told reporters at a news conference at Winnebago Health Department in Oshkosh that he had been skeptical of creating an incentive program but changed his mind after seeing results of a new program in Michigan that provides cash prizes ranging from $50,000 to $2 million.

Read the full story ›