A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Governor's new order requires masks OUTDOORS

'The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2021 at 11:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AP) -- People in Oregon, regardless of vaccination status, will be once again be required wear masks in most public outdoor settings — including large outdoor events where physical distancing is not possible — beginning on Friday.

The outdoor mask mandate, which was announced Tuesday by Gov. Kate Brown, is part of a growing list of statewide mandates implemented in Oregon in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19. Over the past month coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, has overwhelmed hospitals in the Pacific Northwest state.

“The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high,” Brown said in a statement. “Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Governor's new order requires masks OUTDOORS
AP calls terrorists 'activists' as they launch incendiary balloon attack on Israel
2020 audit to identify flaws in election system
Russia suddenly throttles down gas flow into Europe
S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at records ahead of Fed summit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×