Illinois school district mandates COVID vaccines; 60+ teachers, staff face termination

(BREITBART) – In one Illinois school district, at least 64 employees have been given an ultimatum: get the coronavirus vaccine or face termination.

The school board for CCSD21, which is located in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, unanimously passed a Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandate on July 22 for all teachers and staff. Employees will be expected to show proof of vaccination by October 1 as a “condition of employment,” according to the district.

One staff member, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said none of the staff had much, if any input or warning before the school district decided to make vaccinations mandatory.

Read the full story ›