A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Iran 'ready to explode' with more protests against regime-induced crises

Civil unrest has grown pervasive

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2021 at 4:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JUST THE NEWS) – Civil unrest has grown so pervasive inside Iran that any social or economic problem could spark fresh rounds of protests that have wracked the volatile country, according to experts.

Rather than erupting from a political flashpoint, the protests "can have any kind of trigger whatsoever: labor, environmental, social, economic," said Iran specialist Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Ben Taleblu made his comments as part of an upcoming appearance on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

The protests recently erupted around the country in major urban centers, including Tehran and Tabriz, Ben Taleblu said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota
Democrats attacking consumers for using 'clean-burning' natural gas
Former Planned Parenthood president confessed human life begins at 'fertilization'
U.S. embassy in Kabul urges Americans to leave immediately
Iran 'ready to explode' with more protests against regime-induced crises
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×