Iran 'ready to explode' with more protests against regime-induced crises

(JUST THE NEWS) – Civil unrest has grown so pervasive inside Iran that any social or economic problem could spark fresh rounds of protests that have wracked the volatile country, according to experts.

Rather than erupting from a political flashpoint, the protests "can have any kind of trigger whatsoever: labor, environmental, social, economic," said Iran specialist Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Ben Taleblu made his comments as part of an upcoming appearance on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

The protests recently erupted around the country in major urban centers, including Tehran and Tabriz, Ben Taleblu said.

