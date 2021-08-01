A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jeopardy!' champ breaks top 10 record, reveals lessons learned from Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer

'I just remembered how they did it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2021 at 7:58pm
(FOX NEWS) -- "Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio’s impressive eight-game winning streak officially makes him one of the top 10 highest-grossing winners of the game ever.

Amodio’s streak ran for the entirety of "Star Trek" and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton’s entire guest-hosting run. He’s raked in a total of $291,200 in prize money after scoring his eighth win overall on Friday, which puts him in ninth place as the all-time highest "Jeopardy!" winner of all time for regular season play. If his streak continues, he’ll tie for tenth place for the highest consecutive winning streak of all time, thus earning him another accolade on the "Jeopardy" Hall of Fame.

Currently, the record for highest winnings and consecutive games won is none other than the famous "Jeopardy!" star Ken Jennings, who had an impressive 74-game streak in 2004. Right behind him in both categories is 2019 breakout, James Holzhauer, who ended his run on the show with $2,462,216, just shy of Jennings’ $2,520,700.

Read the full story ›

