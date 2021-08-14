A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Joe Biden has just given you a pay cut, America. Get ready for more

Inflation taking a bite out of paychecks

Published August 14, 2021
Published August 14, 2021 at 5:11pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Call it a "Biden pay cut." Americans' real wages are falling under President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department announced that inflation rose by 5.4 percent over the previous year – the fastest pace (tied with last month) since 2008. Last Friday, it revealed that average wages only rose by 4 percent over the same timeframe. These numbers confirm what Americans already know: Their living standards are declining under President Biden as inflation swamps wage gains.

The Federal Reserve and Biden administration have tried to gaslight Americans by downplaying inflation and calling it transitory. Yet consumers and small businesses in the real world are feeling its full effects.

Read the full story ›

