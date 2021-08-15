'Why is Joe Biden on vacation?' Biden at Camp David while Taliban take over

(FOX NEWS) -- Republican members of Congress criticized President Biden on Sunday for spending time at the Camp David presidential retreat instead of the White House as the Taliban fought to finalize a takeover of Afghanistan.

"Why is Joe Biden on vacation?" asked Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on "Sunday Morning Futures." "I don't think he's taken one question from the press this entire weekend, so this is a frightening situation."

Fox News confirmed on Sunday morning that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Read the full story ›