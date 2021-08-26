Harris upstaged by Chinese diplomat as Asian junket comes to close

The British Daily Mail online publication is reporting that Kamala Harris, vice president, was "humiliated" at the close of her Asian junket when her airplane was delayed several hours before its trip to Vietnam.

That's because, the report explained, a Chinese diplomat was dispatched quickly during that delay to offer Vietnam two million COVID shots, to trump her plans that would include the U.S. offering one million.

"Chinese officials exploited Vice President Kamala Harris' plane delay to Vietnam on Tuesday by sending a diplomat to offer the country two million COVID vaccines ahead of Harris's announcement that the U.S. would donate a million shots," the report explained.

State-run media reported that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chinese ambassador Xiong Bo and thanked him, and said his country "does not ally with one country to fight against another."

TRENDING: Right after Biden's Afghanistan defeat, Iran caught with stockpile of weapons-ready uranium

The report explained Harris was offering the Pfizer vaccine, which is thought to be slightly more effective against COVID than China's Sinopharm vaccine.

The events transpired late Tuesday as Harris' transport was delayed by what officials said was an "anomalous health incident," that likely was a suspected case of so-called "Havana syndrome."

It carries that name because it first was documented at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016, and there are those who suspect the symptoms, vertigo, nausea, memory loss, headaches and more, are the result of sonic weapons.

Sometimes the symptoms are accompanied by a "piercing directional noise," CNN has reported.

Is Kamala Harris a poor ambassador? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The delay of Harris' flight, while that situation was reviewed, allowed China to deliver the announcement about its own donation of vaccine to the country in a region of the world where it is expanding its influence rapidly.

Harris eventually announced the U.S. donation Wednesday. The report explained her visit came as the U.S. plans to provide $23 million to help Vietnam expand distribution and access to vaccines.

The overall situation there is that China has been claiming more and more ocean territory, including islands, and Vietnam is competing over those claims. It has been requesting the United States to resist China's sea militarization more.

"Several countries claim overlapping territory in the resource-rich waters, and an international tribunal in 2016 rejecting Beijing's historical claim to most of the waters," the report said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!