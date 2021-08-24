Kamala Harris uses major policy speech to talk – toys!

With a global COVID-19 pandemic still raging, China flexing its influence around the globe, and a terror organization suddenly becoming the "government" in Afghanistan, Vice President Kamala Harris used a policy speech in Singapore to talk about – buying toys!.

"The stories that we are now hearing about the caution that if you want to have Christmas toys for your children … now might be the time to start buying them," she warned, "because the delay may be many, many months."

She said the problem is with various supply chains, for materials, workers, shipment and more, that has resulted from the pandemic.

"Kamala tackles big issue of the day … Christmas: VP ignores Afghanistan catastrophe and tells parents to buy gifts because of climate change before flight out of Singapore is mysteriously delayed by 3 hours," trumpeted the Daily Mail.

The report said Harris next was headed to Vietnam, after an unexplained delay in her flight, which was scheduled to depart about 4 p.m. local time, but actually left nearly three hours later.

Her aides offered no explanation, simply stating, "She is well, all is fine."

In Singapore, the report explained, she emphasized "trade issues," resulting in her conversation about Christmas shopping.

Her comments came as President Joe Biden is facing demands for answers from global leaders about his move to remove troops from Afghanistan, an announcement that triggered an takeover by the Taliban of the country in 11 days, where America has spent trillions of dollars and thousands of lives over 20 years.

Biden is facing a deadline, set by the Taliban, of August 31 to evacuate anyone who wants to leave, a date that officials already have admitted cannot be met.

Harris also said the "climate crisis" is aggravating supply chain problems, with "disrupted shipping lanes and sea level rise," the report said.

The Daily Mail said her Vietnam visit was "under the same cloud of controversy" for her "tone-deaf" visit there even as American forces are struggling to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Kabul.

"The crisis has prompted comparisons with the trauma of 1975 in Saigon, when American helicopters ferried final evacuees from the embassy roof, as Viet Cong troops advanced," the report said.

Harris left to others the work of commenting about Afghanistan, and "also failed to address comments made by Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, that U.S. citizens will remain behind enemy lines because he believes it is unlikely that President Biden will complete the evacuation of of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline," the Daily Mail said.

Harris did address China, in what had been described to be a major foreign policy speech, when she said, "We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea. Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations."

The report said Biden repeatedly has emphasized his focus on China as one of America's main adversaries, even though his son, Hunter, got a huge business deal there after traveling with Joe Biden on Air Force Two to China while Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama. Joe Biden reportedly even was lined up for participation in at least one such financial package.

While Harris' office did not explain the flight delay, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi later explained her trip was halted briefly "because the vice president's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi."

The trip then continued.

The Daily Mail said such health incidents also are known as Havana Syndrome, which first was reported in 2016 when a staffer at the Cuban embassy suffered headaches, hearing loss, memory issues and more

"Scientists and government officials are not yet certain about who might have been behind any attacks, if the symptoms could have been caused inadvertently by surveillance equipment - or if the incidents were caused by a mysterious sonic weapon," the Mail reported.

