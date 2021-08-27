A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Key inflation gauge posts fastest annual price gain in 30 years

Federal Reserve chair still claims prices will moderate after supply-chain shortages abate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2021 at 1:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the so-called core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, vaulted in the 12 months through July to levels not seen in 30 years.

The Commerce Department said in a release Friday that core PCE rose 3.6 percent over the year in July, matching last month’s level, which was an increase from 3.5 percent in May and 3.1 percent in April.

The last time the core PCE inflation gauge saw a similar year-over-year vault was in July 1991, while the highest level the measure has hit is 10.2 percent in February 1975, when the economy was gripped in a troubling upwards wage-price spiral fueled by rising inflation expectations on the part of consumers.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The miseducation movement is gaining momentum. Can parents stop it?
Seattle Public Schools won't remove homeless encampment behind school before 1st day
Biden economy sees inflation hit three-decade high
Human-animal hybrids: Senate approves billions for their chilling creation
Key inflation gauge posts fastest annual price gain in 30 years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×