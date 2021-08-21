A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

LA Times accuses Larry Elder of being the 'black face of white supremacy'

Elder: 'Gavin Newsom is scared to death'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2021 at 6:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(POST MILLENNIAL) – The Los Angeles Times published an article Friday, accusing California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder of being the "black face of white supremacy." Columnist Erika D. Smith wrote the bizarre piece on the Republican radio host, noting, "Like a lot of Black people, though, I've learned that it's often best just to ignore people like Elder." She then opines that Elder is too big of a threat to ignore and that should he become California's next governor, life would become very difficult for black people.

"But with polls showing that nearly half of likely voters support recalling Newsom and that Elder is in the lead to replace him, ignoring the self-proclaimed Sage from South-Central is no longer a viable strategy. Particularly for Black people," Smith said.

Millions of Californians have petitioned for Newsom to face a recall, and it may result in his expulsion and Elder's election to the executive seat. Although dozens of candidates are on the ballot, Larry Elder appears to be the most serious rival to Newsom and his agenda for the state. Elder says this is why Newsom and his allies in the media are now attacking him. "Gavin Newsom is scared to death," Elder said in an interview with Candice Owens.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Arizona Dems panic over upcoming election audit results, issue preemptive rebuttal
America's energy going into the future is …
'Scorcher' of a reality check on 'global warming'
Cyber attack hits State Department in 'possible serious breach'
LA Times accuses Larry Elder of being the 'black face of white supremacy'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×