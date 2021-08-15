Larry David 'relieved' to be uninvited from Obama's birthday bash

(FOX NEWS) -- Larry David says he was nothing short of relieved to be uninvited to Barack Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party last weekend.

The former president held a star-studded bash on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts to celebrate another trip around the sun. Although celebrities such as Don Cheadle, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Beyonce and more were in attendance, the large and highly criticized bash was actually scaled back significantly due to concerns over large gatherings posed by the coronavirus.

One person who was apparently thrilled to have his invite taken away was the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star. In a statement to The New York Times’ opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, the 74-year-old, who has a home on the island, explained that he feared he would be asked to perform comedy at the event. With just three days to prepare jokes for the 44th president of the United States, David found himself completely at a loss for material.

