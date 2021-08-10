Larry Elder is my choice to replace Gavin Newsom

I've known Larry Elder since we were young men.

The first time I ever met him was about 30 years ago on a television pilot being shot in L.A.

It was produced by my buddy, the late Brandon Tartikoff, and the brainchild of my good friend Scott Kaufer, the creator of "Murphy Brown." Do you remember "Murphy Brown"? Funny show. And a long time ago.

It was a pilot that I thought had a chance – especially made by those guys. It took a long time to shoot. Then we hung out and got to know each other. The star attraction was a young baseball star named Barry Bonds – a very fit and slim Barry Bonds.

It was a debate-style show in which conservatives got a fair shake – made in California! Who would have thunk it possible.

TRENDING: Scarlett Johansson's major lawsuit against Disney could do more damage than most people realize

Ever since then I've thought Larry Elder was not just a good guy, but a GREAT guy.

Over the years, I had the opportunity to know him better – as a gifted writer of a sentimental book I served as the publisher for called "Dear Father, Dear Son." It wasn't political, but it was a good read and picked up by Regnery for the paperback edition.

Larry is really a good talk-show host, a longtime WND columnist and regular contributor to Fox News.

And he's running for California governor – the odds-on favorite to win and start making the California Dream a reality, again. If Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger could do it, why not Larry Elder?

Here's what Larry says: "Under Gavin Newsom, people and businesses are fleeing California in droves. Those who choose to stay face rampant crime and homelessness, a broken education system, high cost of living and high taxes. What has happened to California is both heartbreaking and infuriating. It's not too late to save our state, but first we need to get rid of the man responsible for its demise. Recalling Gavin Newsom is question No. 1 on the September 14th recall election ballot, and it's the first step to getting California back on the path to prosperity, opportunity and exceptionalism."

Yes, he's been a lifer in California – as far back as when I lived there.

I thought, once, I would become a lifer. But I was one of first to get out. My exodus story began when Gray Davis was elected governor. I was in Sacramento then, and I knew how bad he was. I was looking for a quick exit and decided Oregon was the quickest. No sooner did I go than all of my predictions about him came true.

Notably, there was his energy policy. I prediction the brown-outs and black-outs that soon followed his worthless trail.

And guess when those brown-outs started again? Under Gavin Newsom.

There are people pooping on the streets of San Francisco – once a beautiful city.

There are homeless people camped out everywhere in L.A.

The cities are crime-infested – except in Beverly Hills where they don't hate cops.

You know why it's so bad in California?

Because it's a one-party state. It wasn't always like that. Ronald Reagan served as governor and then carried California for both terms as president. There was another fine governor named George Deukmejian. California was competitive when I lived there. Why can't it be again?

Are they going to denounce Larry Elder as a white supremacist?

Somehow I don't think that will fly.

So, while I could still probably vote in California because I'm probably still on the voting rolls – I won't try it. I think people are going to see this recall election through – and Larry Elder is about to get the job.

We'll miss him a lot as a columnist for WND. And, when your term runs out, Larry, we'll see you back here.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!