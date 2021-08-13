A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
MoneyFINANCIAL FALLOUT
Laura Ingraham: The left is using fear to discourage America's work ethic

Economy at risk 'by a movement that seeks to discourage personal independence and encourage collectivism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2021 at 4:08pm
(FOX NEWS) – America is home to stunning innovation and incredible success stories, but what makes America a global powerhouse is its work ethic, and Laura Ingraham warned Thursday that it's all at risk "by a movement that seeks to discourage personal independence and encourage collectivism."

"Working really hard is what successful people do. It's a simple message, and it's getting lost today because Biden and the Democrats too often seek to punish and demonize success" Ingraham said.

Ingraham argued that the government sending checks to people will disincentivize them to get back into the workforce.

Read the full story ›

