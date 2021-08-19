A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Let them die,' Washington state middle school teacher says of the unvaccinated

'If we're lucky we can cut out 30 percent of the population that votes the wrong way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2021 at 3:03pm
(POST MILLENNIAL) – A middle school teacher in Vancouver, Washington recently came under fire after writing a disturbing post on Facebook where she wished ill on individuals that are hesitant to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
"I am ready to say let them die," Jeanine Kolkemo said, a 52-year-old PE teacher at Wy'East Middle School.

"You make a choice to not get your shot for any reason other than a doctors note, you should not be allowed healthcare. You are like the brats in class that ruin it for everyone," Kolkemo added.

