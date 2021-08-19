'Let them die,' Washington state middle school teacher says of the unvaccinated

(POST MILLENNIAL) – A middle school teacher in Vancouver, Washington recently came under fire after writing a disturbing post on Facebook where she wished ill on individuals that are hesitant to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"I am ready to say let them die," Jeanine Kolkemo said, a 52-year-old PE teacher at Wy'East Middle School.

"You make a choice to not get your shot for any reason other than a doctors note, you should not be allowed healthcare. You are like the brats in class that ruin it for everyone," Kolkemo added.

