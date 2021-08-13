Loudon County is ground zero for nation's school fights

(BREITBART) – Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools, on Thursday said Loudoun County, VA, is a focal point of grassroots resistance against “critical race theory” and “transgender policies” in schools.

The fight against leftist policies imposed across Loudoun County Public Schools will become national, Prior warned on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

He remarked, “You’re going to see what the wokest school board in America is doing, so you’ll understand what to look for when your school board starts doing the same thing.”

