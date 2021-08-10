Man calls self 'Jesus,' hits victim he calls 'Satan' 50 times with bat

(DAYTON JOURNAL-NEWS) -- A 20-year-old man is accused of calling himself "Jesus" before a violent attack late last month on another man he called "Satan" during dinner.

Nathan E. Akemon is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault following his indictment last week by a county grand jury.

A 58-year-old man said Akemon began referring to himself as "Jesus" and to him as "Satan" during dinner July 29 at a home in the 300 block of Linwood Street in Dayton. Akemon attacked him with a baseball bat when he refused to call him "Jesus," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

