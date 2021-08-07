Massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota

(USA TODAY) – Bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on South Dakota's Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, again raising concerns that COVID-19 will rapidly spread among the hundreds-of-thousands expected at the event.

Last year's rally drew widespread criticism, as maskless attendees gathered en masse, even as most in-person events were canceled around the country. This year, vaccines have made more gatherings possible — but Sturgis still stands out.

Some recent large-scale events, including the music festival Lollapalooza, have required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and to wear a mask. Because the nation is currently battling growing cases as the highly transmissible delta variant circulates, even those precautions have been called insufficient. But health precautions at Sturgis are optional.

