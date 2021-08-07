A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota

Attendees should stay outside, health experts say

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2021 at 6:20pm
(USA TODAY) – Bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts have descended on South Dakota's Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, again raising concerns that COVID-19 will rapidly spread among the hundreds-of-thousands expected at the event.

Last year's rally drew widespread criticism, as maskless attendees gathered en masse, even as most in-person events were canceled around the country. This year, vaccines have made more gatherings possible — but Sturgis still stands out.

Some recent large-scale events, including the music festival Lollapalooza, have required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and to wear a mask. Because the nation is currently battling growing cases as the highly transmissible delta variant circulates, even those precautions have been called insufficient. But health precautions at Sturgis are optional.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







