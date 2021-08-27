A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Massive nest containing 1,500 'murder hornets' discovered in U.S.

'We expect there are more nests out there'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2021 at 12:47pm
(THE HILL) – Washington state authorities on Wednesday removed a nest containing more than 1,000 murder hornets — the first nest eradicated this season. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) said in a statement that the nest was located at the base of a dead tree about 2 miles from the site of the widely reported nest it eliminated in 2020. Staff at the WSDA removed about 1,500 Asian giant hornets, or murder hornets, which were in “various stages of development.”

“While we are glad to have found and eradicated this nest so early in the season, this detection proves how important public reporting continues to be,” WSDA managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in the statement.

“We expect there are more nests out there and, like this one, we hope to find them before they can produce new queens. Your report may be the one that leads us to a nest,” he continued.

