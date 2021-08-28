A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Microsoft reveals thousands of cloud database customers were vulnerable to data breach

Tech officer called flaw 'the worst cloud vulnerability you can imagine'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2021 at 4:01pm
(RT) – Microsoft has warned thousands of its business customers this week that a vulnerability left their cloud databases exposed and susceptible to edits.

The company told thousands of Microsoft Azure customers on Thursday that the security firm Wiz was able to access private Azure databases earlier this month, where they could then read, edit, and delete data at will. No other party is believed to have gained access to the databases through the flaw, however.

Microsoft told Reuters that it “fixed this issue immediately to keep our customers safe and protected” after the vulnerability was pointed out. Wiz was reportedly paid $40,000 for discovering the flaw and reporting it to Microsoft.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







