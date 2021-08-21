A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Minneapolis trying to replace police with unarmed public safety people

City council supports efforts despite surging crime rate

Published August 21, 2021 at 6:06pm
Published August 21, 2021 at 6:06pm
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Minneapolis is planning to replace the police with a public safety department. Mayor Jacob Frey, as weak as he is, won’t support this insanity.

Residents will vote in November on a ballot question that would change the city’s charter and create a department of public safety, a proposal that has attracted thousands of local supporters but also fierce community opposition as well as national attention and money.

Even as crime surges, the city council supports this move.

WND News Services
