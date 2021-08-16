Navy commander: Mandatory military vaccination a 'national security threat'

The Pentagon's decision to require all personnel to be vaccinated compromises national security, contends a career Navy officer.

Revolver News reported Commander J.H. Furman wrote in a memo that the "forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Monday the Pentagon will require a COVID-19 vaccination for all servicemembers by mid-September or before then if the FDA grants approval for the experimental vaccines, which are now administered under emergency use authorization.

Court martials, prison time and less-than-honorable discharge are possible consequences for those who do not comply.

TRENDING: See people clinging to U.S. jets leaving Afghanistan disaster

But Furman contends that further study is needed "before committing the Total Force to one irreversible experimental group."

"Initial reports leave more concern for the COVID-19 vaccinations than the virus itself for the (at present) exceptionally healthy military population," he wrote.

Furman, Revolver News reported, is a career United States naval officer, naval aviator and foreign area officer with extensive experience advising senior military, diplomatic and international organization leadership.

He has served throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He holds a Master of Arts in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Are mandatory COVID shots for the U.S. military a national security threat? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (46 Votes) 6% (3 Votes)

Furman has four main points:

The average member of the U.S. military is young and in excellent physical fitness, two categories that are nearly immune to the dangers of COVID. So far, only 24 people out of 2.2 million military personnel have died of COVID-19, a rate of less than one per 91,000.

There is reason to believe severe or even fatal side-effects from existing COVID-19 vaccines are more common than reported, and could even prove deadlier to otherwise-healthy servicemen than COVID-19.

There is also the outlier possibility that mRNA vaccines (the kind used by the Moderna and Pfizer shots) may have unanticipated negative effects on the immune systems of recipients.

Currently, the U.S. military has proven completely capable of weathering COVID-19 without any loss of effectiveness, so forcibly making the entire service a test case for a novel type of vaccine is a pointless risk.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Americans are increasingly realizing that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world, and by many people in the U.S. – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in a special issue of WND's acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments." Though sold out in its print edition due to overwhelming demand from WND readers, "ENDING THE PANDEMIC" is available in Whistleblower’s popular, state-of-the-art digital form! Or SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues mailed to you – plus you'll get three FREE digital special issues, including "ENDING THE PANDEMIC"!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!