Health U.S.LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
New York City small business owner refuses to enforce vaccine passport

'I am not becoming the f---ing vax police'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2021 at 4:15pm
(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – New York City computer repair shop owner Louis Rossmann is going viral for announcing that he will not become the "f***ing vaccination police" and start enforcing Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine passport restrictions.

"It's not my job as a f***ing laptop repair shop owner to decline [customers'] business based on their medical decisions," Rossmann said in a video shared Tuesday on YouTube. "And if you want to inspect my store and you want to go through sh*t and you want to try to shut me down because of it, then fine -- f*** you."

"I'll take my staff, I'll take my income, I'll take my people and I'll find someplace else to go because that'll be the straw that breaks the camel's back," Rossmann said. "I am not becoming the f***ing vaccination police on top of all the other bullsh*t that I have to be on top of just to do business in this city!"

Read the full story ›

