What next will blacks be told is racist?

The latest onslaught of racist injustice is roadway construction. Yup: There's an all-out attempt to enlighten people to the fact that highway construction is racist. The reasons for said accusations range from the owner of the company building the highway being a racist, to the placement of the highway being racist because of people suffering the inconvenience of having to detour because of construction.

The color-coded crayon people have one of the smallest population footprints, yet they're portrayed as being the most disaffected on so many different fronts. They're adversely affected by a flu that has been weaponized to scare people into having a known permanent health hazard injected into them. Rough roads disproportionately affect them. Also, they're alleged to be the most desirable population group to be brutalized by Law Enforcement Officers (LEO). You name it, from heart disease to painful menstrual cycles and high utility bills, colored folks are claimed to be the most adversely affected.

I’m not going to waste time dispelling those myths; I’m simply going to say the assertions are damnable lies from the pit of hell, which only those with a near non-existent level of self-esteem take pride in embracing.

That said, conversations pursuant to percentage of population compared to number of incidents, which these people should find appalling, are ignored.

White Marxists and neo-Leninists only opine about the need for oppressive anti-gun laws when a white LEO puts an early end to the criminal life of a black villain. And let me not omit the obligatory anarchist-funded groups prostituting draconian gun-control policies through the disingenuous encomiastic use of black youth.

An example of the latter would be the Children's Defense Fund (CDF). And yes, as one would reasonably deduce, whenever the word "fund" is in the title of an organization, the group is about using guilt and skin-color based social imaging as the viscous substance to lubricate the gears and pulleys of their flim-flam machine.

CDF produced the following data on gun violence and black youth. See if you can spot the problem not addressed in these statistics:

Black children and teens had the highest gun death rate in 2019 (11.9 per 100,000) followed by American Indian/Alaska Native children and teens (6.4 per 100,000).

Although Black children and teens made up only 14 percent of all children and teens in 2019, they accounted for 43 percent of child and teen gun deaths.

Black children and teens were four times more likely to be killed with guns than their white peers.

Eighty-six percent of children and teens who died from gunfire in 2019 were boys. Boys were six times more likely than girls to die in gun homicides. Black boys were 18 times more likely to be killed in gun homicides than white boys.

Eighty-five percent of child and teen gun deaths occurred among 15 to 19-year-olds, but infants and toddlers were far from immune. Guns killed more preschoolers than law enforcement officers in the line of duty. In 2019, 86 children under 5 were killed with guns compared with 51 law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

The problem CDF conveniently failed to note is that other blacks are murdering the black children. In a six-month period in 2019, 13 black children were killed by guns in St Louis, Missouri – that's six-months in one city. Do you recall any outrage, pickets and burning down of those neighborhoods? Of course not, because it was black on black.

Black boys ages 15-34 make up just 2% of the nation's population, but they accounted for 37% of gun homicides in 2019. These statistics are dealt with according to the longstanding playbook. Label the demonic behavior a public health crisis, have government allocate windfalls of cash and solicit boatloads more all earmarked for a subversive organization or front group, then funnel massive amounts of the cash back to political campaigns and individual pockets.

As liberal filth masquerading as journalists typically do, they attack factual statistics as being misleading. Leftist outlets of agitprop produce an urbane blackface solipsist as a talking head blaming all things white Christian and/or white conservative.

Once again facts are conveniently ignored, e.g., 3% of black homicide victims are killed by LEO, compared to 10% of white and Hispanic homicide victims killed by a cop.

As I wrote in 2014: "It's a tragic commentary to be able to say that young black males have a greater chance of reaching maturity on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan than on the streets of Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Oakland, Newark and other cities."

And lest we forget, the No. 1 killer of blacks since the legalizing of same remains abortion. What can be more racist than black women so brainwashed that they voluntarily pay the singular most racist organization, which is the acclaimed progeny of Margaret Sanger who was one of America's most prolific racists, to murder their child.

Specific to my point; I'd say that black people have a lot more evidence of factual racism than having white racists inciting useful black idiots to call highways racist.

