A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front Page WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NIH put only 1.8% of $42 billion budget into COVID-19 research

Findings support criticism that agency has misplaced priorities

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published August 10, 2021 at 7:35pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Joe Biden receives a briefing from infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Dale and Betty Bumpers Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

While the COVID-19 pandemic thrust the National Institutes of Health and directors Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins into the spotlight, the agency focused very little of its budget on the crisis.

Just 1.8% of NIH's $42 billion budget for 2020 was spent on clinical research on COVID-19, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University, the Daily Caller reported.

A total of 5.7% was spent on COVID-19 research generally while subjects such as Alzheimer's disease, aging and behavioral and social sciences received consirably more funding.

Of the grants that went to COVID, most were focused on therapeutics, testing capacity, vaccines and treatment options. But only four grants went to study the crucial issue of airborne transmission of COVID-19, two were for studying mask efficacy and none were for examing masking for children.

TRENDING: Scarlett Johansson's major lawsuit against Disney could do more damage than most people realize

The Johns Hopkins researchers their findings support criticisms of the NIH for failing to weight agency resources with "disease burden."

"Disease burden" is about the impact of a health problem in terms of financial cost, mortality, morbidity and other indicators.

The Daily Caller said a 2011 study found that disease burden accounted for just 33% of funding level variation across 29 common diseases within the NIH budget.

A 1999 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that there was no relation between the prevalence and duration of hospitalizations for a disease and the NIH funding dedicated to it.

Is the NIH prioritizing COVID research?

And there was only a weak correlation with the number of deaths and years of life lost.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







'Historic crisis': Border surge continues despite sweltering heat
NIH put only 1.8% of $42 billion budget into COVID-19 research
White House 'influencers' press children to take COVID vaccines
Reagan adviser: Infrastructure bill biggest 'fiscal con job' in U.S. history
Shots everywhere: Pentagon to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×