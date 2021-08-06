A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nike CEO: We're ignoring China's abuses because 'China's a very important market'

Claims communist nation has 'a very responsible global supply chain'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2021 at 2:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – On Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Nike CEO John Donahoe responded to a question on why Nike hasn’t been more vocal on human rights issues in China by stating that they participate “in sport all over the world, including China. China’s a very important market for us.” And maintained that they have “a very responsible global supply chain.”

Co-host Sara Eisen asked, “Some are wondering, John, why you have not been more vocal, as a company, around some of the human rights abuses in China, when you have been so out front on societal and social issues here in the U.S.?”

Donahoe responded, “Well, as I said earlier, Sara, that sport — we think sport’s a global phenomenon, and an important phenomenon. So, we participate in sport all over the world, including China. China’s a very important market for us. We have a long-term history in China. … And so, we take a very long-term view in China. We’re continuing to invest in China and we’ll continue to invest in China, while also operating a very responsible global supply chain.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thousands of wealthy elites renouncing U.S. citizenship to avoid taxes, lockdowns
Nike CEO: We're ignoring China's abuses because 'China's a very important market'
Court orders boy to stay with mother who says he's a girl, gives father limited visitation
Yes, the 2020 election was stolen
GOP Rep. calls North Carolina school district mask mandate 'psychological child abuse'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×