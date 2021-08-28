A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FEARS OF THE FUTURE
North America's largest wholesale food distributor forced to delay, pause service to various customers

Company is 'aggressively recruiting delivery partners and warehouse associates'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2021 at 3:57pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, Sysco, has had to delay or pause service to a "limited number of customers" in various locations around the country due to unprecedented labor shortages.

To combat the issue, the company is "aggressively recruiting delivery partners and warehouse associates," with the goal to restore service to impacted customers as soon as possible, a Sysco spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

Although Sysco expects this to be a "temporary situation" the company told investors during its fourth-quarter earnings call that the labor market has been "very challenging."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
