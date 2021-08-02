A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Olympic medalist admits on live TV she was 'sh***ing herself' while swimming

'I'm not gonna try and sugar coat it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2021 at 8:16pm
(INSIDER) -- Sydney Pickrem may have swum for a spot on the podium in Sunday's 4×100 meter medley relay, but that doesn't mean she was calm, cool, and collected while doing so.

The 23-year-old Canadian admitted that she was freaking out in a hilarious post-swim interview with CBC.

(WARNING: Video contains an obscene word)

"I was absolutely sh****** myself," Pickrem said on live television. "I'm not gonna try and sugar coat it."

Olympic medalist admits on live TV she was 'sh***ing herself' while swimming
