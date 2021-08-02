Olympic medalist admits on live TV she was 'sh***ing herself' while swimming

(INSIDER) -- Sydney Pickrem may have swum for a spot on the podium in Sunday's 4×100 meter medley relay, but that doesn't mean she was calm, cool, and collected while doing so.

The 23-year-old Canadian admitted that she was freaking out in a hilarious post-swim interview with CBC.

(WARNING: Video contains an obscene word)

LOL Sydney Pickrem with the great soundbite after helping Canada to bronze in the swimming relay. pic.twitter.com/NbYPcitOtk — Scott Brown (@BrownieScott) August 1, 2021

"I was absolutely sh****** myself," Pickrem said on live television. "I'm not gonna try and sugar coat it."

