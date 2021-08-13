A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Oregon school board bans political flags, include 'pride,' BLM

Action goes against recent state efforts to advance leftist agenda

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2021 at 3:01pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LEWISTON TRIBUNE) – The school board in Newberg, Oregon, has voted to ban on pride flags, flags reading Black Lives Matter and any broadly “political” signs, clothing, and other items.

The school board voted Tuesday, four to three, to enact the ban, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The board’s three-member policy committee is set to outline what constitutes “political.”

The action goes against recent state efforts to highlight support for students, including the Oregon Department of Education’s Black Lives Matter October 2020 resolution and recent efforts to help LGBTQ+ students.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







France's Macron says showing police your papers to visit a café is about 'freedom'
Laura Ingraham: The left is using fear to discourage America's work ethic
Confirmed: Obama's birthday bash a 'super-spreader' event
Loudon County is ground zero for nation's school fights
Oregon school board bans political flags, include 'pride,' BLM
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×