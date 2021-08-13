A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Outrageous': Biden blasted over report of 'vaccine passport' for interstate travel

Administration floats new COVID measures amid worry they might be polarizing

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published August 13, 2021 at 7:55pm
United States Customs and Border Protection officers at Vancouver International Airport in Canada (Wikimedia Commons)

A report that the Biden administration is discussing the possibility of vaccine passports for interstate travel drew outrage on Friday across social media.

The Associated Press, noting President Biden has become more "aggressive" in his push for COVID-19 mandates, reported "more severe measures — such as mandating vaccines for interstate travel or changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill with COVID-19 — have been discussed" by the White House.

But the administration is "worried that they would be too polarizing at this time."

An administration official told the AP "the interstate travel vaccination requirement was not under consideration at the moment."

The wire service added: "That's not to say they won't be implemented in the future, as public opinion continues to shift toward requiring vaccinations as a means to restore normalcy."

Tim Pool, the "disaffected liberal" known for his Timcast podcast," confirmed the administration's fear of "polarizing," tweeting that such a move would "fracture the country almost immediately."

"Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, called it "immoral and unconstitutional."

Will Biden implement vaccine passports for interstate travel?

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton pointed out the double standard, with Biden discussing limits on interstate travel while opening the country's borders for illegal immigrants.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called it a "dangerous double standard."

"While Biden is considering mandating vaccines for interstate travel, he is allowing a record number of illegal migrants to cross our southern border—many of whom test positive for COVID," he wrote. "This double standard is dangerous & must be stopped."

National Review editor Jonah Goldberg said: "I'm pro-vaccine. I'm in favor of lots of extraordinary measures to get people vaccinated. But requiring proof of vaccination for interstate travel strikes me as one of the dumbest, most unworkable, and counter-productive ideas out there. I hope it stays on the drawing board."

Conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler wrote: "Mandating the covid vaxx for interstate travel has 'been discussed'?! Hell no. This is a called a test balloon, to prepare people for when the Biden admin drops this dictate. This is OUTRAGEOUS."

Talk-radio host Buck Sexton, a former CIA counterterrorism officer, wrote on Twitter:  "Never forget that the people who are now cheering the White House’s consideration of vaccine passports for all interstate travel were enthusiastically demanding the police arrest a lone paddle boarder 100 yards out on the ocean to 'protect us from COVID.'

Meanwhile, Australia is already further down the road in considering vaccine passports for interstate travel.

On Friday, however, the Guardian reported, Prime Minister Scott Morrison "suggested vaccine passports may not be necessary for interstate travel because there would be no need for border restrictions when Australia has achieved its targets of 70% or 80% vaccination."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Art Moore
