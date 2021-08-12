Parents revolt over masks at school boards

The chaos that erupted Tuesday night after the Williamson County Board of Education in Franklin, Tennessee, approved a mask requirement for elementary schools reflects sentiment across the nation.

A parent who identified himself as a former Marine warned board members before the vote, according to CNN, that if they passed the mandate, "we will come for you, in a non-violent way."

"In the past, you dealt with sheep, now prepare yourself to deal with lions," he said.

Meanwhile, at the nearby Nashville School Board meeting on Tuesday night, parents protested that district's recently passed mask mandate.

TRENDING: Who do Americans like better: Mike Lindell or AOC?

Talk-radio host Clay Travis, who has three children in the Nashville district, was among the parents who spoke, noted Roger Simon in a column for the Epoch Times.

"We teach our kids that facts matter. That is why they go to school," Travis said. "The facts are these. Masks don’t work. There isn’t a single scientific data that has ever proven that masks work.

"Also, let’s talk about risk analysis," he continued. "I feel bad for all of these people walking around in masks and engaging in cosmetic theater thinking that they are making a difference against COVID. They aren’t."

Another parent, Matt Walsh, who writes for Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire, argued that the seasonal flu is more dangerous to children than COVID, yet masks have not been required.

Are Americans revolting against mask mandates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"The mask is a security blanket, for you, not for them," he told the board.

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

Fox News reported Rankin County, Mississippi, saw a similar backlash to the one in Tennessee as it decided to implement a new mask mandate.

"The choice belongs to the parent and legal guardians. As a parent I make the medical decisions for my children, not the school district," Kassie Wilson reportedly said.

'We'll not comply!'

In Franklin, outside the building after the session, The Hill reported, parents changed "We'll not comply!"

Franklin school board spokeswoman Carol Birdsong said in a statement to local News Channel 5: "Our parents are passionate about their children’s education, and that’s one of the reasons for our district’s success over the years. With that said, there’s no excuse for incivility."

The Tennessean reported Superintendent Jason Golden advised the board pass to pass the mask policy because children under 12 are not allowed to get a COVID vaccine. The district's middle and high schools will make masks optional.

See the entire Nashville board meeting:

On Thursday, every member of the Tennessee House asked Gov. Bill Lee to call a special session to strip local health departments and school boards of their power to enforce COVID-19 mandates, including mask requirements.

The lawmakers also want to debate the blocking of unvaccinated people from certain venues.

BREAKING: TN House Speaker @CSexton25, every GOP House member asks @GovBillLee to call special session to strip local health depts & school boards of power to enforce #COVID19 mandates, incl. masks. Also to debate "discrimination" against unvaccinated blocked from certain venues. pic.twitter.com/96SVz01JDR — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) August 11, 2021

The nation's largest teachers union, the National Education Association, declared this week it supports vaccine mandates after being against them.

New: Largest teachers union in the country now says they support vaccine mandates. NEA had previously opposed them, a position that was looking increasingly untenable. From union president Becky Pringle today: pic.twitter.com/G0PQ8hBSNu — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) August 12, 2021

The other major teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers, also has changed it position and now support them, following a unanimous vote by its executive council Wednesday night.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., tweeted that the government "shouldn’t be imposing mask mandates on students to return to school."

"As two Hauppauge school officials wrote in June, it’s time to “let kids breathe, see each other’s smiles and enjoy being kids again.” Leave this decision to parents & let’s get life back to normal!"

The University of Minnesota's new covid vaccine policy: Students - those at lower risk from covid - are required to be vaccinated. Faculty and staff - those at higher risk from covid - are not required. See below 👇https://t.co/5C2mC9WQoh — Clarity (@covid_clarity) August 12, 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: Americans are increasingly realizing that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world, and by many people in the U.S. – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth in a special issue of WND’s acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments.” Though sold out in its print edition due to overwhelming demand from WND readers, “ENDING THE PANDEMIC” is available in Whistleblower’s popular, state-of-the-art digital form! Or SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER (print edition) and get 12 powerful issues mailed to you – plus you’ll get three FREE digital special issues, including “ENDING THE PANDEMIC”!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!