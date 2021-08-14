A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Parts of Australia introduce 'no jab, no job' policy

Country's economy is contracting

Published August 14, 2021 at 4:46pm
Published August 14, 2021 at 4:46pm
(INDEPENDENT UK) – Australia’s second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week as it struggles to stamp out Covid infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant. Melbourne had been due to exit the lockdown on Thursday, the sixth for its five million people in stop-start battles against the coronavirus also seen elsewhere across the country.

In Sydney, police are stepping up lockdown enforcement, while some laborers are being allowed to return to construction sites if vaccinated.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews confirmed strict stay-at-home orders for Melbourne will remain in place until at least 19 August after authorities were unable to trace how several of the 20 people confirmed as new cases on Wednesday contracted Covid.

