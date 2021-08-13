'Passion of the Christ' actor Jim Caviezel calls abortion America's 'great sin'

(LIFENEWS) – Jim Caviezel, famed for his role as Christ in The Passion of the Christ, and currently starring as the leading man in TV’s Person of Interest, is frequently outspoken on the issue of abortion. With his publicly Catholic faith to his committed pro-life views, Jim and his wife Kerri have adopted two children from China, both of whom had special needs.

Earlier this year, Caviezel had a message about God’s mercy and grace – especially for women who have had abortions. Now he has a message for Americans in general: calling abortion America’s “great sin.”

The Christian Post has more: “Many people are a part of this great sin in this country. These are all God’s children and he brings them home. Now He wants to bring you home. Do you think your friend has more grace than God? Does your friend have more love than the Creator? It can never be. God forgives you and now He needs you to begin, to accept forgiveness,” the actor told the congregation at Rock Church in San Diego, WND.com reported earlier this week."

