Pastor re-creating Jesus' resurrection 'dies after buried alive for 3 days'

Church members reportedly helped dig grave

Published August 25, 2021 at 9:29pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- A pastor in Zambia has died after an attempt to recreate the Resurrection of Jesus failed and he was left tied up and buried underground for three days.

James Sakara, 22, was found dead after being dug back up in the Zambian town of Chadiza in the country's eastern province.

Sakara, the pastor of the Zion church in the town, had convinced his congregation that he could resurrect in three days, mimicking Jesus Christ, and requested he be buried beneath the earth.

Read the full story ›

