|
Health MoneySHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Some people who refuse to get vaccinated may not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits

Those fired for refusing shot may be out of luck

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 5, 2021 at 4:44pm
(THE BLAZE) – Individuals who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus may not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits, a KHOU-TV report finds.

KHOU's Mia Salenetri says that generally speaking, people fired for refusing required vaccines — including the new COVID-19 vaccine — can be denied unemployment benefits in some cases.

"Some who refuse [shots] may be looking forward to the support of unemployment benefits while they look for a new job that doesn't require vaccines. But for many of them, that might not be an option," Salenetri writes. "Major corporations like Disney and Walmart say they will require COVID-19 vaccines for some employees. In general, those fired for refusing can't get unemployment."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
