Some people who refuse to get vaccinated may not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits

(THE BLAZE) – Individuals who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus may not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits, a KHOU-TV report finds.

KHOU's Mia Salenetri says that generally speaking, people fired for refusing required vaccines — including the new COVID-19 vaccine — can be denied unemployment benefits in some cases.

"Some who refuse [shots] may be looking forward to the support of unemployment benefits while they look for a new job that doesn't require vaccines. But for many of them, that might not be an option," Salenetri writes. "Major corporations like Disney and Walmart say they will require COVID-19 vaccines for some employees. In general, those fired for refusing can't get unemployment."

Read the full story ›