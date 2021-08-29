A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

'Now is the time to do it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2021 at 4:57pm
(REUTERS) -- VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called on the world's Christians to pray and carry out fasting to ask God to bring about peace and coexistence in Afghanistan.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Francis said he was following events in Afghanistan with "great worry" and was participating in the suffering of those mourning the dead in last Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

He also said he was close to "those who are seeking help and protection", an apparent reference to those trying to leave the country.

