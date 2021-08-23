Pray for Americans and others behind enemy lines in Afghanistan

First, let me state categorically that I believe the U.S. military should be out of the country of Afghanistan. We can't be the police force for the whole world. However, let me also state categorically that I believe the Biden administration's complete U.S. military withdrawal without a contingency plan for a Taliban takeover and the safety of Americans and Afghans is a crime against humanity. Biden not only jeopardized the safety of thousands of American lives still in that war-torn country but also tens and even hundreds of thousands of others. It has even ratcheted up and bolstered terrorism efforts against the U.S.

Last Friday, in an address to the nation on the Afghanistan-U.S. aftermath chaos, Mr. Biden said that there was "no indication" that Americans were unable to reach the Kabul Airport, where 6,000 U.S. military had been brought back to evacuate Americans and others. Biden said that he and his team were in constant communication with the Taliban who were allowing Americans "safe passage" to the airport. Nothing could be further from the truth.

On the same Friday afternoon, a State Department memo sent to Americans in Afghanistan said that "we cannot guarantee you safe passage" to the airport. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also confessed: "There have been sporadic reports that Americans have been unable to pass through checkpoints." And U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin conceded that there indeed "have been circumstances of Americans being beaten trying to get to the airport."

To add insult to injury, at the same moment Biden said Americans have "safe passage" and there's "no indication" that they couldn't reach the Kabul airport, U.S. troops had to go outside the airport perimeter to rescue 169 Americans who were trying to get the airport! Three U.S. helicopters rescued all 169 Americans from a neighboring hotel rooftop! "Safe passage"?!

Biden also said on Friday that the U.S. was originally and only in Afghanistan to pursue the terrorist group al-Qaida and its leader, Osama bin Laden. But then he lied by saying the terrorist group was "gone" from the country. Biden asked, "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al-Qaida gone?"

Again, a few hours later, the Pentagon's John Kirby corrected Biden in his briefing, stating, "We know that al-Qaida is a presence – as well as ISIS in – Afghanistan, and we've talked about that for quite some time."

In the Washington Post report, "Behind the Taliban's ties to al-Qaida: A shared ideology and decades of battlefield support," it exposed how Taliban leaders lied by saying that they would oppose al-Qaida when all along they have collaborated with them.

According to the Post, "Estimates of the [Taliban's] fighting force range from 55,000 to 85,000, according to a recent U.N. report. Though there may be thousands of al-Qaida fighters worldwide, only 400 to 600 are estimated to be in Afghanistan." And, thanks to Biden and his team, those numbers will grow exponentially.

"The Pentagon warns that while al-Qaida currently poses a 'limited threat' to the United States in Afghanistan, the group is resilient and its interest in attacking U.S. and Western targets 'persists.' And while the group may be diminished in Afghanistan, it's growing in strength in other parts of the world, particularly North Africa and the Sahel region."

Most grievous of all, al Qaida and the Taliban have now acquired billions and billions of dollars of U.S. arsenal – a treasure trove of military stockpiles Biden left behind, including artillery, $170 million in drones, night goggles and other armory, Humvees, tanks and even Black Hawk helicopters.

The Wall Street Journal reported, "Scores of videos have emerged of Taliban fighters rejoicing near abandoned American helicopters, carrying U.S.-supplied M24 sniper rifles and M18 assault weapons, stacking other small arms and materiel in unending piles and driving Humvees and other U.S.-made military trucks."

And the U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for all of it. How do you feel about that?

What am I missing? Does the right hand in Washington not know what the left hand is doing?

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, an Afghanistan war veteran, said Biden and his team "continue to be dangerously divorced from reality."

The real truth is this: Our fellow Americans are in deep danger behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, and Biden is missing in action!

It all started when Biden perpetuated the big lie that the Afghan National Security Forces were capable of protecting the country in the absence of U.S. military. The fact is, they never were capable. Their collapse in Kabul was years in the making, and top U.S. officials knew it. U.S. taxpayers paid $90 billion over 20 years to build up the ANSF, which collapsed in literal days. And the cost to their demise will be catastrophic in collateral damage, including in the rise and growth of new terrorism against the U.S., according to the congressional warning from the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

And let's not forget the Taliban's neighbors, Iran, the greatest sponsor of terrorism around the world. Though the two powers have struggled intensely in their past, one thing will certainly bring together the Taliban and Iranian regime: their common hatred and enmity with the United States of America and Israel.

And what security and peaceful outcome can Biden promise? None. He said on Friday, "I cannot promise what the final outcome will be, or that it will be without risk or loss." Are those the reassuring words you want to hear from your commander in chief?

Americans are not the only ones in danger. Biden's sudden and complete U.S. military withdrawal without a contingency plan jeopardizes literally tens if not hundreds of thousands of others right at this moment. Those at most risk are thousands of Afghans who collaborated with America during the war (like interpreters), all women and religious minorities like Christian missionaries, pastors and other American affiliates. They all will surely be rounded up by the Taliban and killed one by one, in a country with a history of brutality, including beheadings and public executions.

Kentucky Today news reported, "Mindy Belz at WORLD reports that pastors say the Taliban has contacted them saying they are coming for them. [One pastor] sent me a picture of the small room he was hiding in with his family. He wrote, 'This is where I am living. We are hidden right now in different areas.' Another pastor wrote, 'We can't go out like normal. It's dangerous. We moved to one of my friend's houses, but it's not safe at all.'"

Fellow Americans, we don't have to be passive spectators to this international and American crisis.

First, call (202-456-1111) or email the White House today, and tell Biden to get the lead out and save Americans behind enemy lines. Tell him to establish a multi-nation force that at very least stabilizes the country and provides a better and safer transition for Americans and the Afghanistan people.

Second, please pray straight away to God Almighty for help, not only for those who would stabilize the country but for the immediate and ongoing protection of Americans and Afghanistan's other inhabitants. Pray particularly for those who are most at risk like women, children, religious minorities like Christian pastors and missionaries, Christian relief agency personnel, etc.

To help us pray and understand more about the people and culture of Afghanistan, the International Mission Board has published this exceptional Prayer Guide: https://www.imb.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Afghanistan-Prayer-Guide-1.pdf

As the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote this past week, "Time is short and the need is urgent. There is no hope for these people to get out safely – apart from a miracle from the hand of God – and that's what we need to pray for."

