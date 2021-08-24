Pro-life scientists: Abortion cells not used in Pfizer vaccine production

An organization of pro-life scientists has confirmed that abortion-linked cells are not used in the production of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was given full authorization by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

But they are used in some testing.

"We acknowledge that for some this creates an issue of conscience, among other reasonable concerns," explained a report from the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

The organization was founded in 2011 and named after Dr. Charlotte Denman Lozier, a contemporary of Susan B. Anthony and a model and inspiration for medicine, science, and research devoted to the cause of life.

It brings together physicians, sociologists, statisticians, and policy researchers to do both original and interpretative research on a wide range of life issues.

Its goal is to provide a deeper public understanding of the value of human life, motherhood, and fatherhood, and to identify policies and practices that will protect life and serve both women’s health and family well-being.

In its report, "Facts you should know about FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine," it said, "The FDA review focused on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. CLI’s review focused on the ethics of vaccine production."

Dr. David Prentice, CLI vice president and research director, explained, "Charlotte Lozier Institute’s study of the published science shows that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not use abortion-derived cell lines in vaccine production. However, some post-production laboratory testing of the vaccine did utilize abortion-derived cells. Whether or not to take a particular vaccine is a deeply personal decision which should be based on the latest science and a careful analysis of the impact on you and those around you."

He said, "There are viable alternatives to the use of abortion-derived cells. Going forward, CLI will continue to champion the use of these non-controversial, ethical alternatives for all testing of this vaccine and future vaccines. This is an achievable goal with a focused national effort and industry cooperation."

CLI president Charles A. Donovan said, "We’ve heard some folks object to the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of being injected with aborted cells. Based on our research, that is not the case with the Pfizer vaccine, or the Moderna vaccine, neither of which use abortion-derived cell lines in production.

"However, our research does indicate that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were, in some cases, tested using abortion-derived cells."

The institute's research addresses eight vaccines produced as a result of President Trump's Operation Warp Speed effort to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Those include those made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Sanofi/GSK, Inovio and Merck.

It found AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson do use abortion-derived cell lines in production as well as testing. All the other vaccines do not use those cell lines in production, but do use them in some testing, except for the Merck product, which was undetermined.

The report said, "Accurate information about the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines is essential, especially because many proposed candidates use newer molecular technologies for production of a viral vaccine. CLI’s analysis utilizes data from the primary scientific literature when available, along with data from clinical trial documents, reputable vaccine tracking websites, and published commercial information."

