'White people should commit suicide as an ethical act,' prof says

He defends a proposition by fellow educator

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2021 at 10:12pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Duquesne University Professor Derek Hook said there are merits to the argument proposed by another professor who argued that it would be ethical for white people to kill themselves.

The anti-critical race theory group Mythinformed MKE posted the video recently. “This is part of an ‘anti-racist’ discussion on ‘nice white therapists held by the [American Association for Psychoanalysis in Clinical Social Work],” the group wrote on Facebook. The video appears to be from a summer session hosted by Hook, though the content is not otherwise publicly available.

“White people should commit suicide as an ethical act,” the top of a presentation by Hook said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
