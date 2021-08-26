Pushing Jews' buttons: Sabbath-elevator lawsuit finally concludes

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The elevators at a Fort Lee, New Jersey, condo building will again stop on every floor during Shabbat after the condo board settled with Orthodox Jewish residents who sued over the service’s cancellation.

Dozens of residents charged in a June lawsuit that The Colony was discriminating against religious residents by turning off the elevators’ Shabbat setting and also barring building staff from pushing the elevator buttons for them. Orthodox Jews do not press electrical switches on Shabbat.

Some Orthodox residents in the 32-story building were effectively trapped in their apartments between sundown Friday and sundown Saturday, the lawsuit alleged.

