Rand Paul rips Fauci for 'variant' fears: 'We've stopped listening'

Sen. Rand Paul, who has famously clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci over coronavirus policy, is urging Americans to "send a message" to the White House health adviser: "We're done listening to you!"

The Kentucky Republican senator's email to supporters Wednesday came after Fauci advised vaccinated Americans to wear a mask and warned that the nation is "in trouble" because people who refuse to be vaccinated are allowing the delta variant to spread, the Washington Times reported.

Paul said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has "inflicted an enormous amount of pain and suffering on the American people already."

"And when he promises even more, you know he really means it. You see, King Fauci knows that his power depends on keeping the public afraid. That’s why he’s now going around whipping up fear and vowing to bring about more suffering and restrictions."

The senator said that advising vaccinated Americans "to wear a mask" is "insane."

"It makes no logical sense. It's dangerous pseudoscience," he said. "America has been damaged enough by lies from the ruling class and power-hungry bureaucrats like Fauci. It’s time for the American public to send a message to Fauci — we’re done listening to you!"

In an interview published Wednesday by McClatchy, Fauci warned of trouble due to the "very steep fashion" in which the delta variant is spreading.

"What we’re seeing, because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have about 93 million people in this country who are eligible to get vaccinated who don’t get vaccinated — that you have a significant pool of vulnerable people," he said.

"And so when you look at the curve of acceleration of seven-day averages of cases per day, it is going up in a very steep fashion. ... I think you’re likely going to wind up somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 cases."

But Paul has argued that the death rate of the delta variant is very low.

"Don't let the fearmongers win," he tweeted June 29. "New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in [an] unvaccinated group."

Some scientists have contended that the vaccines are driving mutations, arguing it's unprecedented to mass vaccinated during a pandemic.

In a column for the Washington Times, Dr. Robert Malone, writing with former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, said the Biden administration's "strategy to universally vaccinate in the middle of the pandemic is bad science and badly needs a reboot."

Malone argued that the "more people you vaccinate, the greater the number of vaccine-resistant mutations you are likely to get, the less durable the vaccines will become, ever more powerful vaccines will have to be developed, and individuals will be exposed to more and more risk."

In February, NPR explored that possibility on its "Morning Edition" program, publishing the text of the segment under the headline Vaccines Could Drive The Evolution Of More COVID-19 Mutants.

Fauci said in an interview Sunday with CBS' "Face the Nation" that the levels of coronavirus in breakthrough cases of the delta variant among those who are fully vaccinated are "almost identical" to the levels among the unvaccinated.

Malone reacted on Twitter: "'Almost Identical' sounds a lot like a modified limited hangout to me. C'mon, we can handle it. Show us the data. Enough of your spin please. Stop hiding."

Conservative author Daniel Horowitz tweeted on Thursday: "It is a simple fact at this point that a person with prior infection but no shot is much safer to be around than one with the shot but without prior infection. The fact that our policies reflect the opposite is insane."

In an interview Wednesday on CNN, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky said the vaccinated can infect the vaccinated but insisted the the spike in cases has been caused by unvaccinated people.

