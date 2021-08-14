A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The rape of Afghanistan: Advancing Taliban seizing girls for sex slaves

Forcibly taking children as young as 12 as 'wives' as they sweep across country

Published August 14, 2021 at 5:47pm
(NOW MY NEWS) – Taliban fighters are going door-to-door and forcibly marrying girls as young as 12 and forcing them into sex slavery as they seize vast swathes of the Afghanistan from government forces.

Jihadist commanders have ordered imams in areas they have captured to bring them lists of unmarried women aged from 12 to 45 for their soldiers to marry because they view them as 'qhanimat' or 'spoils of war' - to be divided up among the victors.

Fighters have then been going door-to-door to claim their 'prizes', even looking through the wardrobes of families to establish the ages of girls before forcing them into a life of sexual servitude.

Read the full story ›

