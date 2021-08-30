Ready for more outrages about Afghanistan?

Well, Joe Biden has pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens and thousands of loyal Afghans who served the U.S., some for the entire 20-year operation.

No One Left Behind, a nonprofit set up to help Afghans who worked with the U.S. government, expects to get 5,000 Afghans out of the country by Thursday, said Doug Livermore, a board member with the group. "The School of Leadership, Afghanistan" has managed to fly 250 students, staff and faculty to Rwanda in a special operation that allowed the private school to relocate.

One private company flew the president of the American University of Afghanistan, along with his dog and other U.S. citizens, to Switzerland. Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University and the Truman National Security Project have helped to get hundreds of people out of Kabul in recent days, according to people working on the rescue missions.

U.S. vets risked their lives once again and flew missions to bring people out of Afghanistan.

There will be a bloodbath there, which you might not see or hear because of Big Tech, but it will happen nonetheless. Biden is sticking by his decision to end all flights by today – or sooner!

Now our only hope of getting our people back is private citizens! And there are, thank goodness, lots of them. They continue flying people back at great risk.

I'm so proud of these Americans – real patriots! These people are getting it done – on private donations, in a war zone, some asking nothing in return.

I join Franklin Graham in urging continued prayer for the rescue efforts. Joe Biden, meanwhile, is a disgrace. He should resign immediately – as well as his top military advisers.

How about this? We've sent Pakistan $30 billion in aid for the length of the war. That's $1.5 billion a year. That continued until President Trump came in.

But Biden renewed the aid.

ISI, Pakistan's intelligence service, has not done a thing for us. There as good as the Taliban and are at war with our ally India. They work well with China.

Why continue?

One retired general suggested that, besides leaving Americans behind and the horrific suicide bombing that killed 13 American soldiers as well as hundreds of Afghan citizens, the worst fiasco from Biden's surrender to the Taliban was leaving $85 billion is advanced weaponry the Russians, Chinese and others are interested in seeing – and will one way or another.

Who's decision was it to leave Bagram Air Force Base to the Taliban? Joe Biden's.

We could have kept it and destroyed the equipment.

Was Biden paid off to let this happen?

It's treason if he did. Or was it just stupidity?

We know he did business with all kinds of our enemies. He's "the Big Guy" in Hunter's laptop.

Remember what Biden said last week?

"No one's being killed right now," he said in an interview with ABC News, knocking on a wooden table as he defended the execution of the withdrawal. "God forgive me if I'm wrong about that, but no one's being killed right now."

They've been dying horrible deaths ever since.

Here's a timeline to keep in mind:

April 14, 2021: Biden announces the withdrawal of America's remaining troops in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of al-Qaida's terrorist attacks on the United States.

May 2021-July 2021: The Taliban start making gains across several key districts and territories across Afghanistan. Kabul remains untouched and under government control for now.

July 2, 2021: U.S. forces vacate its largest airbase in the country – Bagram Air Field – after nearly 20 years. The base is handed over to Afghan security forces, though there is some confusion with the transition.

On the same day, the Pentagon said America's final withdrawal could be completed by the end of August – earlier than Biden's instructions to wind down by Sept. 11.

As a reminder, Donald Trump had negotiated directly with the Taliban – and a pullout date for May 1. which seemed like a good call.

Robert Gates, Barack Obama's defense secretary, wrote in his memoir that Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decision for 40 years." Barack Obama's DEFENSE SECRETARY!

Looks like he had him pegged.

A CNN headline: "It's not just Afghanistan – Americans are losing faith in Biden on many issues" – you think?

A Sky News Australia headline: "'Unanimous' condemnation of Biden among British MPs." Unanimous!

And don't forget this Politico headline: "U.S. officials provided Taliban with names of Americans, Afghan allies to evacuate."

