As a Christian activist pastor, I have long considered myself a modern member of the Black Robed Regiment – the fighting clergy of the American Revolution. I even formed my own Revolutionary Remnant Regiment to inspire, motivate and organize other clergy and the "armor-bearers" of the laity. As a Christian attorney, I have drafted my own Declaration of Restoration, drawing carefully on the precise legal logic and principles of the original Declaration of Independence. Recently, my spirit is ringing with conviction that what this nation really needs is a revolution of Pulpit-Pounding Pastors, and to that end I offer this Declaration, and my 7-point plan for its implementation.

The Declaration of Restoration

The course of human events since the early days of the 20th century has made it necessary in this generation for the American people to rise up and re-anchor our political foundation in the laws of nature and of nature's God, as He entitles us to do. We therefore firmly reassert the truths our Founders rightly held self-evident: that all men are created equal, that we are endowed by Our Creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The government that the Founders instituted for us derived its just powers from the consent of the governed, but because the present form of government has assumed tyrannical powers we did not grant to it, and no longer acknowledges dependence upon God, it is our right and duty to alter it, reestablishing its foundational principles and reorganizing its powers to restore the God-honoring, limited constitutionalist Republic the Founders bequeathed to us.

To those just and necessary ends, therefore, we citizens of the United States of America, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the name, and by the authority of the good people of this nation, solemnly publish this Declaration. For the cause of its enactment, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.

A Seven Point Battle Strategy for the Revolutionary Remnant Regiment

"For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for (1) pulling down strongholds, (2) casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, (3) bringing every thought captive to the obedience of Christ" (2 Corinthians 10:4-5).

"Do not repay anyone evil for evil. (4) Carefully consider what is right in the eyes of everybody. If it is possible on your part, live at peace with everyone. (5) Do not avenge yourselves, beloved, but leave room for God's wrath. For it is written: 'Vengeance is Mine; I will repay, says the Lord.' (6) On the contrary, 'If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him a drink. For in so doing, you will heap burning coals on his head.' (7) Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good" (Romans 12:17-21).

The Seven Steps to Victory

1) Discipline your mind to learn and follow the Biblical Worldview under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, confirming each thought, idea, hypothesis, conclusion by testing against the Bible.

2) Set your mission objective high – pursuing the goal of utterly destroying even the most powerful enemy strongholds.

3) Begin by discovering, exposing and debunking the lies that contradict God's Word in your own mind and in the world around you.

4) Diligently learn and master your understanding of God's broadest universal values written on the hearts of all men, to win trust and rapport with everyone willing to share that common ground with you.

5) Work to redeem each adversary by blessing them with the nourishment of love and truth, leading them from the broad universal values toward the purer love and truth of Jesus Christ.

6) Purge yourself of the motive for revenge and fight to save the people from the snare of the Devil: pacify, disarm and convert the people, knowing each conversion is really a gain of two (minus one for the enemy, plus one for the good guys)

To summarize these points …

7) Do not use the tactics of the world, which feed and spread the culture of death, but use the tactics of Christ which feed and spread the culture of life.

Our Regimental Motto:

Destroy the Fortresses – Rescue the Captives

Forward this to your own pastor. Urge him to join the Regiment. Become an "armor bearer." Embrace the spirit of righteous revolution!

