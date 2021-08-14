Scotland to allow 4-year-olds to change gender without parents' knowledge

(INDEPENDENT CHRONICLE) – The Scottish government released new guidance for schools saying schoolchildren as young as 4 should be allowed to change their gender without their parents' consent or knowledge.

The government guidance states that young children must be listened to and supported in their decisions on gender identity because “recognition and development of gender identity can occur at a young age.”

When a child wants to change their gender or use a different restroom, the new protocol is simply to ask “what name and pronoun you should use to address them,” and does not include telling the child's parents.

According to the document, “some young people are exploring their gender identity in primary school settings. Primary schools need to be able to meet the needs of these young people to ensure they have a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment in which to learn.”

