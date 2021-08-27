A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Seattle Public Schools won't remove homeless encampment behind school before 1st day

Teachers, parents, neighbors have called for its removal for months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2021 at 1:40pm
(KOMO NEWS) – Seattle Public Schools says the encampment behind Broadview Thomson K-8 School will not be removed before classes start on Sept. 1.

The troubled camp has been located directly behind the school on district property for more than a year. Neighbors say it’s caused increased crime and problems in their community. Teachers, parents and neighbors have been calling for its removal for months.

In July, the district said its goal was to have the camp removed before the school year started.

Read the full story ›

