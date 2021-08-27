Seattle Public Schools won't remove homeless encampment behind school before 1st day

(KOMO NEWS) – Seattle Public Schools says the encampment behind Broadview Thomson K-8 School will not be removed before classes start on Sept. 1.

The troubled camp has been located directly behind the school on district property for more than a year. Neighbors say it’s caused increased crime and problems in their community. Teachers, parents and neighbors have been calling for its removal for months.

In July, the district said its goal was to have the camp removed before the school year started.

Read the full story ›